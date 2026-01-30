Letter to the Editor: Leadership Concerns: From LPPOA to Town Hall

Dear Editor:

I am writing as a concerned resident regarding the recent appointment of Marc Seemon as Business Administrator for the Township of Parsippany. While every appointee deserves a fair opportunity to serve, residents also deserve transparency when clear, documented concerns are associated with a candidate being placed in such a critical role.

Mr. Seemon resigned as Paterson’s Business Administrator after less than six months, a move that caused disruption within Paterson’s municipal operations. Additionally, under his oversight, the city missed its formal 2025 budget deadline, forcing Paterson to rely on temporary budget measures after the May 30 deadline passed. After his departure, more than $2 million in additional state funding was put at risk after required fee‑increase ordinances were not acted upon in time.

Having watched how Mayor Desai managed the Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association (LPPOA) during his time as President, I saw firsthand the effects of decisions that strained both residents and the association. One of the most significant changes was the dramatic increase in the annual lake assessment charge—from $140 in 2024 to $440 for 2026, a mandatory full membership fee. The board likes to blame the high increase on New Jersey’s Structural Integrity Law and dam safety requirements. But the answer is much more complicated than that. Many nearby lakes have a mandatory “upkeep fee” with full membership at a higher cost. The LPPOA under Mayor Desai did away with that format because of the added administrative strain and their disapproval of only full members receiving voting rights. While residents may interpret that change differently, from my perspective, it reflected poor communication, and a disregard for the financial pressure placed on local homeowners. Let’s remember how we got here, the lake’s property was used as a town park for many years, with many residents not caring how it was funded or cared for. The mandatory easement assessment fee should have gone into effect years ago, but a hateful lawsuit delayed it. Let’s not forget who supported that litigation.

How he was able to become President of a lake association he was never a member of is something I’ll never understand — and it feels very similar to how he approached his campaign for Mayor.

When I consider these experiences, I find it difficult to place confidence in Mayor Desai’s recommendation of Mr. Seemon for Business Administrator.

Bridget Cazzetto