Holiday Magic Rolls In as Santa Arrives by Fire Truck

PARSIPPANY — The holiday season officially arrived in Parsippany as Santa Claus made a festive entrance aboard a brightly decorated Parsippany Fire Truck, delighting children and families who lined up to welcome him.

With lights flashing and just the right touch of holiday cheer, Santa waved from the fire truck as members of the Parsippany Fire Department proudly escorted him to the event. Children rushed forward with excitement, eager to greet Santa, pose for photos, and share their Christmas wishes.

Adding to the holiday magic, Sandra Neglia and Mayor James Barberio took the stage to read and sing a lively rendition of “The Night Before Christmas,” entertaining the crowd and bringing smiles to families across the park.

The Parsippany High School Choir also performed a collection of holiday songs, filling the air with seasonal melodies that set the perfect tone for Santa’s arrival.

Local officials, community leaders, and residents joined together, continuing a treasured Parsippany tradition that celebrates unity, joy, and the spirit of the season.

With Santa’s arrival by fire truck and festive performances throughout the evening, the holiday season in Parsippany is officially underway.

Residents gathered in anticipation, waiting excitedly for Santa to arrive, filling the park with holiday spirit and cheerful expectation.

The Parsippany Christmas trees glowed beautifully as it was lit for the season, drawing cheers from the crowd and signaling the start of the community’s holiday festivities.

Councilman Justin Musella, his wife Courtney, and Noah

Councilman Justin Musella, Mayor James Barberio and Council Vice President Frank Neglia

Sasha, 4, and Hangar, 9, bundled up for the festivities as they waited excitedly for Santa’s arrival and the annual tree lighting.