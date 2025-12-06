Sunday, December 7, 2025
Holiday Magic Rolls In as Santa Arrives by Fire Truck

With Santa’s arrival by fire truck and festive performances throughout the evening, the holiday season in Parsippany is officially underway.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The holiday season officially arrived in Parsippany as Santa Claus made a festive entrance aboard a brightly decorated Parsippany Fire Truck, delighting children and families who lined up to welcome him.

With lights flashing and just the right touch of holiday cheer, Santa waved from the fire truck as members of the Parsippany Fire Department proudly escorted him to the event. Children rushed forward with excitement, eager to greet Santa, pose for photos, and share their Christmas wishes.

Adding to the holiday magic, Sandra Neglia and Mayor James Barberio took the stage to read and sing a lively rendition of “The Night Before Christmas,” entertaining the crowd and bringing smiles to families across the park.

Parsippany High School Choir also performed a collection of holiday songs

The Parsippany High School Choir also performed a collection of holiday songs, filling the air with seasonal melodies that set the perfect tone for Santa’s arrival.

Local officials, community leaders, and residents joined together, continuing a treasured Parsippany tradition that celebrates unity, joy, and the spirit of the season.

Residents gathered in anticipation, waiting excitedly for Santa to arrive, filling the park with holiday spirit and cheerful expectation.
The Parsippany Christmas trees glowed beautifully as it was lit for the season, drawing cheers from the crowd and signaling the start of the community’s holiday festivities.
Councilman Justin Musella, his wife Courtney, and Noah
Councilman Justin Musella, Mayor James Barberio and Council Vice President Frank Neglia
Sasha, 4, and Hangar, 9, bundled up for the festivities as they waited excitedly for Santa’s arrival and the annual tree lighting.
Part of Santa’s cheerful team of helpers, Alex Zitelli, Yusuf Qasemi, and Cole Stauffer worked behind the scenes to keep the holiday spirit warm—preparing steaming cups of hot chocolate and handing out delicious cookies to families. Their festive energy added an extra layer of magic to the evening.
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
