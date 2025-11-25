Four New Officers Join Parsippany Police Department After Completion of 105th Basic Police Class

PARSIPPANY — Local officials and families gathered on Friday, November 21st, to celebrate the Commencement Exercises of the 105th Morris County Department of Law and Public Safety Basic Police Class, marking an important milestone for four new officers beginning their careers with the Parsippany Police Department.

The newest members of the force — Brandon Jasiecki, Gerald Breslauer, Corey Katzenburger, and Dominick Stull — successfully completed an intensive 22-week training academy that tested their physical fitness, defensive tactics, firearm proficiency, decision-making, and mastery of New Jersey criminal and motor vehicle law.

Among the graduates, Dominick Stull, who served as Class President, earned special distinction with the PTC Merit Award, recognizing his exceptional performance throughout the program.

The four officers will now transition into their next phase of field training with the Parsippany Police Department, where they will work closely with seasoned officers as they prepare to serve and protect the residents of Parsippany.