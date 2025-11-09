Parsippany MOMS Club Launches Thanksgiving Food Drive to Support Local Families

PARSIPPANY — As Thanksgiving approaches, the Parsippany MOMS Club is calling on the community to join their annual food drive to support the Center for Family Services, an organization serving families in need across New Jersey. The drive aims to ensure that every household can enjoy a warm and hearty meal this holiday season.

The group is seeking donations of shelf-stable, non-perishable items—such as canned vegetables, boxed stuffing, rice, pasta, and other long-lasting pantry goods. Every contribution, no matter how small, will help fill a family’s table.

Donations can be dropped off at 12 Ser Del Drive in Parsippany. A labeled collection box is placed next to the driveway mailbox, allowing residents to easily pull up and place their items inside. Volunteers check and empty the box several times a day to ensure items are safely collected and stored. Drop-off deadline is November 16.

Organizers ask that donors refrain from leaving fresh or perishable items to avoid spoilage or attracting animals. Only unopened, shelf-stable food is requested.

Requested Donation Items

Shelf-stable, unopened items only — no perishable or fresh food, please.

Boxed stuffing mix

Instant mashed potatoes

Canned vegetables (corn, green beans, peas, etc.)

Canned sweet potatoes or yams

Canned cranberry sauce

Boxed macaroni and cheese

Canned gravy or gravy packets

Canned soup

Rice and boxed pasta

Canned fruit

Pie filling and graham cracker crusts

Boxed dessert mixes (brownies, cake, cornbread, etc.)

Shelf-stable milk or evaporated milk

Breakfast cereals or oatmeal

Peanut butter and jelly

Shelf-stable juice

A representative of the MOMS Club said, “We’re incredibly thankful to live in such a compassionate and responsive community. Each year, our neighbors come together to show generosity and kindness, and we’re proud to continue that tradition.”

Residents with questions are encouraged to contact the organizer through the MOMS Club’s official social media page.

The food drive runs through Thanksgiving, with all collected items being delivered to the Center for Family Services in time for the holiday.