Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Lake Hiawatha Fire Department Hosts Open House for Fire Prevention Month

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Lake Hiawatha Fire Department will host its Annual Open House on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 39 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha.

Residents are invited to stop by the firehouse to meet the dedicated members of District 4, explore the station, and learn valuable fire safety tips. The event will feature interactive demonstrations, educational displays on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguisher training, and information on membership opportunities.

As part of Fire Prevention Month, firefighters will also visit Lake Hiawatha Elementary School and Knollwood School to teach students about fire safety and prevention.

The department encourages everyone to come out, say hello, and see firsthand the teamwork and dedication that help keep the community safe.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
