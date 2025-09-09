Parsippany Hosts Annual Free Rabies Immunization Clinic for Pets

PARSIPPANY – The Township of Parsippany will host its Annual Rabies Immunization Clinic for dogs and cats on Saturday, October 25, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The clinic will take place at the OEM Building, located at the Recycling Center, 1 Pumphouse Road, Parsippany. The event is free of charge and open to residents who wish to protect their pets.

Pet owners are reminded of the following requirements:

Dogs must be restrained on a leash and accompanied by an adult.

Cats must be secured in carriers or similar containers.

For questions or additional information, contact the Parsippany Health Department at (973) 263-7160.



Protect your pets and keep the community safe—make plans to attend this free clinic.