Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Meet Keel: A Playful Pup Looking for a Forever Home

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Say hello to Keel, a spirited three-month-old Shih Tzu–Maltese mix with a big personality packed into a small frame. Keel is currently under the loving care of WISE Animal Rescue, a volunteer-run nonprofit dedicated to saving animals from neglect, abuse, and needless euthanasia.

Born on March 11, 2025, Keel was rescued from a commercial breeding operation where unsold puppies are often discarded. He’s one of the lucky few saved through WISE’s new partnership with groups working to rescue dogs from puppy mills—dogs frequently overlooked for reasons as trivial as fur color or minor birth defects.

Despite his rough beginnings, Keel is a bundle of joy. He loves other dogs (huge ones), gets along great with kids, and is friendly with cats. He’s working hard on crate, potty training, and learning to walk on a leash. This clever little pup thrives with structure and consistency, and would do best in a home where someone is around often to help guide him through his puppy phase.

Keel is full of goofy charm—always ready with a bark, a tail wag, or a bout of happy chatter. He would flourish in a home that welcomes energy, laughter, and unconditional love.

Meet Keel, the happiest little fluffball you’ll ever see! This playful pup is all smiles as he lounges in the sun, waiting to find his forever family.

WISE Animal Rescue asks for a minimum adoption donation of $850.

These donations help cover the cost of medical care, training, and rescue operations—not just for Keel, but for all animals supported through the program.

In addition to adopting, WISE is seeking help with administrative tasks and transport support.

Volunteers ensure dogs like Keel have a second chance at life.

To apply for adoption or learn more about how to help, visit WiseAnimalRescue.org.

Adoption Areas: New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maine, Vermont, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire.

Let’s give Keel the loving home he deserves.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
