Tuesday, June 17, 2025
East Rutherford Man Arrested for DWI

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — In Parsippany, a 21-year-old East Rutherford man was arrested for driving while intoxicated following a motor vehicle stop on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

At approximately 3:10 p.m., Officer Justin Gosden of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department stopped a white Honda Accord on Route 46 East at New Road after observing a motor vehicle violation.

Upon approaching the vehicle, Officer Gosden observed signs of impairment. After conducting field sobriety tests, the driver, Angel R. Walker, was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) and transported to Parsippany Police Headquarters for processing.

At headquarters, a breathalyzer test was administered, which revealed that Walker had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.14% — nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08% in New Jersey.

Walker was issued the following motor vehicle summonses:

  • 39:4-50 – Driving While Intoxicated
  • 39:4-96 – Reckless Driving
  • 39:4-97 – Careless Driving

The vehicle was impounded following DWI protocol. Walker was later released pending a court appearance in Parsippany Municipal Court.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department continues to remind the public of the dangers of impaired driving and urges all motorists to operate vehicles responsibly and within the law.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
