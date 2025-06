PARSIPPANY — Commonwealth University congratulates Sierra Brda, a 2021 graduate of Parsippany High School, on being named to the Spring 2025 President’s List at the CU-Bloomsburg campus.

The President’s List, compiled at the end of each semester, recognizes students who achieve academic distinction. A student must earn a perfect 4.0 GPA across at least 12 semester hours of letter grades to qualify.