Kiwanis Touch a Truck Marks a Decade of Impactful Community Engagement

PARSIPPANY—On Saturday, June 14th, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany held its tenth annual Touch a Truck event at the Liquid Church on 299 Webro Road. During the truck-centric, music-filled, community-backed event, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany gave back to youth across the township.

At the Touch a Truck event, children explored emergency response vehicles like this Parsippany Fire District 6 truck, looking at the tools and gear used by local firefighters.

Each year, Touch a Truck allows young people in Parsippany to explore emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and fire trucks, firsthand. Professionals across a multitude of fields—from the fire department to the Department of Public Works (DPW) to the Parsippany Police Department—guide children and their parents through the interiors of the community vehicles, hoping to give them a glimpse into the lives of those who serve them so faithfully.

Despite the rainy weather, families like this one came out to enjoy Touch a Truck, collect giveaways, and make lasting memories with their little ones.

First responders weren’t the only professionals there, however. Among the community leaders attending were various vendors and pop-ups, ranging from local banks handing out refrigerator clips to political action groups sharing their ideologies. Lined down rows of white-striped parking lot asphalt, enthusiastic volunteers spoke with the Parsippany Focus to share their motivations for attending the event.

The Garden Savings Federal Credit Union team welcomed families with smiles, giveaways, and plenty of kid-friendly treats and activities, proudly supporting the Parsippany community at Touch a Truck.

“We’re here to represent the bank and help out our community,” Dhaval (DJ) Bhatt of Unity Bank shared. “It’s our second year at our Parsippany location, so coming out to contribute to the event was important for us.”

“Touch a Truck is the height of family activity here in Parsippany!” A long row of community vendors lined the parking lot at Touch a Truck, offering giveaways, information, and fun activities, while the main stage featured live entertainment that kept families smiling despite the rainy weather. Barbara Freda of Genesis Healthcare also zealously added. “Genesis Troy Hills Center is a proud sponsor of Touch a Truck, and we are thrilled to support the community of Parsippany. It’s all for the kids!”

Touch a Truck event organizer Nicolas Limanov and Barbara Freda of Genesis Healthcare greeted families with giveaways and smiles. They proudly represented Genesis Troy Hills Center, a longtime supporter of the Kiwanis Club and its mission to serve local youth.

The desire to bolster opportunities for Parsippany’s young population—which has been growing consistently since the 2000s—is a guiding mantra for most of the event’s sponsors. The same youth-focused idea inspires Nick Limanov, the event organizer for Touch a Truck, to keep the event running annually.

Troopers from the New Jersey State Police proudly participated in Touch a Truck, an event that allowed families to meet real-life law enforcement heroes and explore the vehicles used to keep communities safe.

“I’ve been running the event for about seven years, and we’ve only had to cancel once: for COVID,” Limanov told the Focus. In Limanov’s words, not even the inclement weather forecast—which vacillated from torrential downpours to partly sunny in the hours leading up to the event—could inhibit the event from occurring. “Rain or shine,” he smiled, “we try to make it the best day possible for all those attending.”

Kiwanis members from across New Jersey—including clubs from Edison, Phillipsburg, and Hackettstown—joined forces with local Key Club members to fill string bags with giveaways from community sponsors. Every Touch a Truck attendee received one, reflecting the collaborative spirit between Kiwanis and its student-led service partner, Key Club.

“Touch a Truck is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of community, service, and the power of bringing people together. As Kiwanis members, our mission is to serve the children of the world, and there’s no better example of that than watching kids light up as they connect with the heroes who serve them every day,” said Frank Cahill, Governor-Elect, New Jersey District of Kiwanis International.

“But other than that, we’ve been going strong and keeping this community event thriving yearly,” Limanov continued. “It’s all about the children, their families, and our wonderful sponsors, including our student volunteers helping from across the township this year.”

Crowds flocked to The Goddard School booth, where families enjoyed hands-on activities and learned more about the school’s early childhood programs.

While the event was chiefly coordinated by the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, volunteers from Key Club—the high school branch of Kiwanis, with active chapters in both Parsippany high schools—were also present to keep the event running smoothly. In particular, Ethan Hernandez and Shakti Murugan, two rising seniors from Parsippany Hills High School, told the Focus that they felt fulfilled with their volunteer work at Touch a Truck. “I attend church here at the Liquid Church, and it’s helped inspire me to stay engaged,” Hernandez explained. “We’re not just here to promote Key Club and Kiwanis, but to inspire others to serve their respective communities as a whole.”

Parsippany Hills High School Key Club members Ethan Hernandez and Shakti Murugan volunteered at the Touch a Truck event, helping guide families and representing the next generation of community leaders. As part of Key Club—Kiwanis International’s student-led service organization—both students are actively involved in the Kiwanis mission of improving the world one child and one community at a time. Their presence reflects local high school students’ strong partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Doreen Brennan, President, Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, added, “Touch a Truck is one of our favorite events because it brings smiles to so many children while showcasing the heart of our community. We’re proud to organize this event each year and grateful to all the volunteers, sponsors, and first responders who help make it such a success.”

Bubbles the Elephant®, the beloved mascot of The Learning Experience (TLE), delighted families at Touch a Truck by dancing and entertaining children throughout the event, bringing smiles, laughter, and an extra touch of magic to the day’s festivities.

Like the many preceding years, this year’s Touch a Truck has become a major fundraiser for Kiwanis’s initiatives to improve the lives of children, both locally and globally. For more information on the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany and to keep abreast of upcoming events, click here.

Touch a Truck was awarded First Place in the Group II category of the New Jersey District Kiwanis International Signature Project Contest for 2025. The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany will be honored for this achievement during the Annual District Convention in September, held at the Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City.

Kiwanis International is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time. With clubs in more than 80 nations, Kiwanis unites members from all walks of life under a common goal: serving the needs of children.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, formed on December 5, 1991, carries out this mission locally by organizing impactful service projects, supporting youth leadership programs, and fostering a strong sense of community. From combating childhood poverty and promoting literacy to supporting health initiatives and inclusive events like Touch a Truck, the Parsippany club is part of a worldwide effort to make a meaningful difference in the lives of young people.

At Touch a Truck, children got a rare, behind-the-scenes look inside a real ambulance. EMS professionals from Saint Clare’s Health demonstrated equipment and explained how they help save lives daily.