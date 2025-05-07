Meet Mary Puppins: A Gentle Pup Ready for Her Forever Home

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Focus is proud to spotlight an adorable adoptable pup from Wise Animal Rescue who’s stealing hearts with her calm demeanor and playful charm. Meet Mary Puppins, a Shar Pei and Cocker Spaniel mix born on December 15, 2024.

Mary Puppins is not your average puppy—she’s incredibly mellow, sweet, and remarkably well-behaved for her age. Unlike many high-energy pups, Mary prefers a more relaxed lifestyle. She listens attentively, learns quickly, and is eager to please—making her an ideal companion for any loving household.

She enjoys outdoor playtime, chasing her doggy friends around the yard, and has an endearing habit of carrying her favorite chew toy to her bed to savor in peace. Whether she’s initiating games or simply resting quietly by your feet, Mary Puppins offers the perfect balance of affection and independence.

She gets along wonderfully with kids, dogs, and even cats, making her a great match for families of all kinds. While she’s still learning the ropes of crate and leash training, she’s making steady progress and just needs a patient family to guide her.

Mary Puppins came to WISE after being rejected by a puppy mill. These facilities often overbreed, discarding dogs for arbitrary reasons like fur color, minor birth defects, or lack of buyer interest. Many of these animals face euthanasia—legally. Thankfully, WISE has partnered with rescue groups to save pups like Mary, giving them a second chance at life and love.

Ready to make Mary Puppins part of your family? Visit WiseAnimalRescue.org to start your adoption application. WISE Animal Rescue adopts out to families in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maine, Vermont, Virginia, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C., Rhode Island, and New Hampshire.

Open your heart—and your home—to this sweet, soulful pup. Mary Puppins is waiting.