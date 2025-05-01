Parsippany Gathers in Solidarity at Vigil Honoring Victims of Pahalgam Terror Attack

PARSIPPANY — On the evening of Sunday, April 27, the Parsippany community came together in a powerful display of unity and mourning at Veterans Park, where a solemn Prayer Meeting and Vigil were held to honor the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. The attack, which targeted non-Muslim civilians—primarily Hindus—sent shockwaves through the global community and left families in grief and disbelief.

The event, organized by the Hindu Forum of Morris County, drew approximately 350 residents, all standing in solidarity to condemn terrorism and offer prayers for the innocent lives lost. Candles were lit, flowers were presented, and hearts were heavy as the community paid tribute to the victims of senseless violence.

Sunil Hali, a member of the Kashmiri Hindu community whose family fled Kashmir in 1990, addressed the crowd with poignant remarks. He spoke of the enduring trauma experienced by Hindus in Kashmir, drawing parallels between the Pahalgam attack and past atrocities committed by Islamic terrorists supported by Pakistan. “This attack is a haunting reminder of what our families endured,” Hali said, “where non-Muslim men were hunted down and killed in front of their loved ones.”

In attendance were Mayor James Barberio, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Councilman Justin Musella, and Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, who joined community members in prayer and remembrance. Mayor Barberio expressed heartfelt sympathy and reaffirmed Parsippany’s commitment to peaceful coexistence. “Parsippany is a town where people of all faiths live together peacefully,” he said. “It is tragic that the same cannot be said for other parts of the world.”

The vigil concluded with a candlelight tribute, casting a glow of unity and compassion across Veterans Park. As silence fell over the gathering, the message was clear: the Parsippany community stands firmly against terror, hate, and fanaticism—in all its forms.

The Hindu Forum of Morris County expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support, emphasizing a shared vision of a world where every individual, regardless of faith, can live without fear.