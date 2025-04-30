Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Parsippany’s Scarlett Lucchese Medals in Europe, Wins National Wrestling Title

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Scarlett Lucchese of Parsippany stands proudly with Coach Omar Feliciano, holding her championship belt after an unforgettable week of international and national competition.

PARSIPPANY — Scarlett Lucchese, an 8th grader from Parsippany, is making headlines on both national and international stages as one of the rising stars in girls’ wrestling. A three-time consecutive New Jersey Girls State Champion (2023, 2024, 2025), Scarlett continues to build her legacy while training at Scorpions Wrestling School in Fairfield under the guidance of Coach Omar Feliciano.

This spring, Scarlett took her talents overseas, competing in the Tallinn Open in Estonia — the largest wrestling tournament in Europe, with competitors from 41 countries. In her international debut, Scarlett faced opponents from Ukraine, Prague, Latvia, and Poland, ultimately earning a medal and gaining invaluable international experience.

Proving her grit and stamina, Scarlett returned to the United States and, just one week later, traveled across the country to compete in the USMC Women’s National Championship in Spokane, Washington. Entering as the third seed in the 14U division at 135 pounds, she wrestled her way to the national title, taking down the No. 2 seed in the semifinals and defeating the top seed in the finals.

Scarlett’s back-to-back performances highlight her elite skill level, dedication, and relentless determination. She is quickly proving that she is more than just a New Jersey standout — she is a serious contender on the national and international wrestling stage.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
