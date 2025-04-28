Letter to the Editor: Holding Mayor Barberio and Allies Accountable for Parsippany’s Future

Dear Editor:

The Puddingstone Community Club (PCC) is hosting a mayoral debate on May 21, giving.

Parsippany residents have a vital chance to hear from the candidates. Yet, Mayor James Barberio has not responded, continuing his troubling pattern of avoiding public engagement.

Over the past four years, Mayor Barberio raised taxes by 22% and championed multiple

residential PILOT deals that hurt taxpayers and the Parsippany school district. When residents demanded answers, he and Councilman Frank Neglia dismissed their concerns and mocked them instead of listening.

On May 15, the League of Women Voters is hosting another debate, but Mayor Barberio has

stated he will only participate via Zoom. Is facing Republican voters in person too much to ask from someone seeking their support?

It does not stop there. Councilmen Frank Neglia and Jigar Shah are refusing to debate John

Bielen and Casey Parikh for the two open council seats. Neglia, a former Board of Education

president who knows how the school budget works, voted “yes” on every one of Barberio’s

PILOT programs—programs that benefit the mayor’s allies and their “connected” few.

Jigar Shah often highlights his contributions to Parsippany, yet he has chosen not to participate in the debate. This decision leaves residents questioning why he will not take the opportunity to engage directly with the community and defend his record.

To top it off, Councilman Neglia recently told the Daily Record, “Mayor Barberio, Jigar, and My team and I work together, and we all share the same vision for our great town.” He added, “Together, we agreed it would be best to have Mayor Barberio represent all of us.” This statement underscores their unwillingness to stand independently and defend their actions.

Meanwhile, Councilman Justin Musella is showing up and answering tough questions. He proves he cares about transparency and the issues that matter to residents, like taxes and town services.

If Mayor Barberio and his allies will not face the public now, why should we trust them to lead if re-elected? Republican voters deserve leaders who respect their concerns and are willing to engage openly.

Timothy P. Berrios