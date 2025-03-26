Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Local News

Letter to the Editor: Council Meeting Sparks Strong Reactions as Residents Speak Out on Musella Censure

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
Dear Editor:

Wow, what a Town Council Meeting!

First, I would like to say to all parties that I respect how this very divisive issue of “CENSURING” Councilman Justin Musella turned out. I appreciate the many people who came out to voice their opinions publicly with clarity and civility. I respect Councilman McGrath’s thoughtful and sensitive reaction to the testimony of our two neighbors who are active Police Officers in other jurisdictions.

Their procedural clarity resonated strongly with our sitting Councilmen, and I applaud our Town Council for finding a resolution that made sense to all parties. I do not know the names of those two Law Enforcement officers, but I would love them to get the recognition that their integrity and sense of fairness deserve.

We, the citizens of Parsippany, do not agree on all issues, but that seems OK. We should not have to agree to discuss challenging issues honestly and civilly. I ask our Town Council, when future challenging and time-consuming issues come to the fore, NOT to change the usual public speaking allowance from 5 minutes to 1 minute without at least a day of early warning. It sends a message of deep disrespect and causes deep distrust. Speaking only for myself, I prepared a statement that I timed and refined to 4 minutes and 17 seconds. With no prior warning, I found it very upsetting to only share a quarter of my thoughts, all of which I believed to be important, in 60 seconds. That council decision told me plainly that my elected officials did not care what I (and many others) thought about the important issues on the agenda. There was no hint of movement until our Law Enforcement Officer neighbors spoke. By allowing only 60 seconds to convey our thoughts and values, I, and many others, felt that the council members were telling the voters, “Our decision is made. We do not care what you think or say.” Please do not shoot yourselves in your sensitive places by not showing respect for your voters.

That being said, I am glad that our Council members and our entire citizenry can now return to the truly important issues of governance, municipal management, and how we each plan to vote in the near future.

Hank Heller
Parsippany

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Local News

