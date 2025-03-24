Friends of the Parsippany Library to Host Annual Bag Sale

PARSIPPANY — The Friends of the Parsippany Library are excited to announce their annual Bag Sale, which will take place from March 28 through April 14 at the Main Library, located at 449 Halsey Road.

During this popular event, book lovers can choose between two types of bags and fill them with as many books as they can:

Large Paper Bag – $6.00

– $6.00 XL Reusable Friends of the Library Bag – $12.00

This is a fantastic opportunity to stock up on great reads while supporting the Parsippany Library. All proceeds benefit the library and help fund community programs, services, and resources.

Stop by, fill a bag, and support your local library!