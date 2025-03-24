Monday, March 24, 2025
HomeLocal NewsFriends of the Parsippany Library to Host Annual Bag Sale
Local News

Friends of the Parsippany Library to Host Annual Bag Sale

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
208
Gently loved, ready to be re-loved. Discover hidden gems and classic favorites at unbeatable prices!

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Friends of the Parsippany Library are excited to announce their annual Bag Sale, which will take place from March 28 through April 14 at the Main Library, located at 449 Halsey Road.

During this popular event, book lovers can choose between two types of bags and fill them with as many books as they can:

  • Large Paper Bag – $6.00
  • XL Reusable Friends of the Library Bag – $12.00

This is a fantastic opportunity to stock up on great reads while supporting the Parsippany Library. All proceeds benefit the library and help fund community programs, services, and resources.

Stop by, fill a bag, and support your local library!

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Letter to the Editor: Four story Apartment Building Doesn’t Belong on South Beverwyck Road
Next article
Namkeen Brings Bold Flavors and Community Spirit to Parsippany
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »