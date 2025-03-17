Monday, March 17, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Campaign in Crisis: Will Barberio Face Musella on the Debate Stage?

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Dear Editor:

Perhaps it’s time to lend a hand to the flailing Barberio campaign.

Swerving from last summer’s absurd and politically  self-serving  demand that the Board of  Education be audited to the newly resurrected and thoroughly discredited allegation that  Councilman Musella, almost two years ago, engaged in conduct that was illegal, it is clear that Mayor Barberio has lost his way. Rather than speaking the truth to Parsippany residents, Mr. Barberio has adopted a strategy driven by denial, deflection and deferral. As that strategy has only served to underscore the Mayor’s incompetence and incoherence, it is clear that Mayor needs to change course.

Perhaps, Councilman Musella could help Mayor Barberio find his way out of his self-inflicted political morass by offering the Mayor the opportunity to share a debate stage with him. A debate stage where Mayor Barberio could respond to the financial and safety issues that have multiplied during the past four years while he was Mayor. A debate stage where the residents of Parsippany could take the measure of the integrity, independence, accomplishments and potential of Mr. Musella and Mr. Barberio.

Bob Crawford

