Letter to the Editor: Mayor Barberio’s Campaign Tactics Raise Concerns of Coercion

Dear Editor:

I read articles with humor about censuring Musella. James R. Barberio sent his re-election bid to personal emails and text numbers disguised as Parsippany’s future to employees.

Some employees found this to be coercion. They worried that if they didn’t attend, they would be overlooked for promotions and raises.

He is now sending personal texts and emails about another event—more coercion.

Does Parsippany want James R. Barberio to be re-elected when he claims someone else is doing wrong since he is doing wrong?

Name withheld at the request of the writer in fear of retaliation.