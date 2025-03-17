Monday, March 17, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Mayor Barberio’s Campaign Tactics Raise Concerns of Coercion

Dear Editor:

I read articles with humor about censuring Musella. James R. Barberio sent his re-election bid to personal emails and text numbers disguised as Parsippany’s future to employees.

Some employees found this to be coercion. They worried that if they didn’t attend, they would be overlooked for promotions and raises.

He is now sending personal texts and emails about another event—more coercion.

Does Parsippany want James R. Barberio to be re-elected when he claims someone else is doing wrong since he is doing wrong?

Name withheld at the request of the writer in fear of retaliation.

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
