Local Student Named to Holy Cross’ Fall 2024 Dean’s List

PARSIPPANY – The College of the Holy Cross has announced that more than 1,700 students have been named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List, recognizing their outstanding academic achievements throughout the semester.

Among the honorees is Gabriel Mansolelli, Class of 2026, a Parsippany Hills High School graduate, Class of 2022. Gabriel’s inclusion on the Dean’s List reflects his dedication to academic excellence and commitment to maintaining high scholarly performance at one of the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must complete four or more letter-graded courses, receive no failing grades, and maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher. This achievement highlights the hard work and perseverance of students who excel in their studies while balancing a rigorous curriculum.

The College of the Holy Cross, located in Worcester, Massachusetts, is a highly selective Jesuit liberal arts college, known for its emphasis on intellectual curiosity, leadership, and service. With a history dating back to 1843, Holy Cross has a long-standing tradition of producing graduates who excel in various professional and civic fields.

Congratulations to Gabriel Mansolelli on this impressive academic achievement! His hard work and dedication inspire students in the Parsippany community.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, March 2024. Click here to view complete magazine.

