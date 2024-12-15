Monday, December 16, 2024
Kiwanis Enhances Sports Experience with $5,000 PAL Donation

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany President Doreen Brennan and NJ District Kiwanis Governor-Elect Frank Cahill presented a $5,000 check to the Board of Directors of Parsippany PAL. The generous donation was a collaborative effort, combining contributions from the NJ District Kiwanis Club Foundation and the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Foundation, aimed at enhancing the sports experience for local youth.

PARSIPPANY – The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany has proudly donated $5,000 to the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL) for the purchase of a new scoreboard.

New Jersey District Governor-Elect Frank Cahill explained, “During a recent visit to the PAL building with former Executive Director Thomas Bushnauskas, he shared that none of the scoreboards in the three gyms were functional. Tom expressed his hope to provide working scoreboards to enhance the sports experience for players, coaches, and spectators. He also mentioned that the Woman’s Club of Greater Parsippany was raising funds to purchase one scoreboard. Inspired by this need, I proposed to the Board of Directors of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Foundation that we fund another scoreboard to support Parsippany’s children. The board unanimously approved an allocation of $2,500.”

Carol Tiesi, Foundation President, followed up by submitting a matching grant request to the New Jersey District Kiwanis Foundation. Recognizing the value of this project for the Parsippany community, the NJ District approved an additional $2,500 grant, bringing the total to $5,000. This partnership ensures that the PAL can offer a significantly improved athletic experience.

“I am proud of Parsippany’s service organizations, like the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, for addressing critical community needs and making a meaningful impact,” said Mayor James Barberio.

Doreen Brennan, President of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, added, “It’s inspiring to see the difference we can make when we come together as a community. This scoreboard represents more than just equipment—it symbolizes our dedication to youth development and creating a supportive environment for Parsippany’s children.”

“Supporting Parsippany’s youth is central to our mission,” said Carol Tiesi. “Providing funding for a new scoreboard not only improves the sports experience but also strengthens our commitment to building a vibrant and connected community.”

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
