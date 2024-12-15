Hindi Conversation & Culture Kicks Off Monthly Series at Morris County Library

MORRIS COUNTY — A new cultural initiative is set to captivate residents who have a passion for language and tradition. The Morris County Library will host “Hindi Conversation & Culture,” a free monthly event designed to immerse participants in conversational Hindi and the vibrant traditions of India.

The program will debut on Thursday, January 9, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Morris County Library’s Conference Room, located at 30 East Hanover Avenue, Whippany. It will then recur on the second Thursday of every month, with upcoming sessions scheduled for February 13, March 13, April 10, and May 8.

This event offers attendees the opportunity to practice conversational Hindi while exploring India’s rich culture, festivals, music, and traditions. Activities include:

Engaging in Hindi conversations

Discussing books, Bollywood, and current events

Celebrating Hindi-speaking communities

Participants of all ages are welcome, though a basic knowledge of Hindi is recommended. Organizers promise a fun and friendly atmosphere to foster learning and connection.

“There’s so much to explore and celebrate within the Hindi-speaking world,” said the event coordinator. “Our goal is to create a space where everyone can come together to learn, share, and grow.”

Contact Information:

Phone: 973-285-6384

Email: mclhindiconversation@gmail.com

No registration is required, and interested individuals can join directly at the venue. Make sure to mark your calendars for this enriching experience!