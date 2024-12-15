Monday, December 16, 2024
HomeLocal NewsHindi Conversation & Culture Kicks Off Monthly Series at Morris County Library
Local News

Hindi Conversation & Culture Kicks Off Monthly Series at Morris County Library

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
140
Monthly Hindi Language and Culture Event Debuts at Morris County Library

MORRIS COUNTY — A new cultural initiative is set to captivate residents who have a passion for language and tradition. The Morris County Library will host “Hindi Conversation & Culture,” a free monthly event designed to immerse participants in conversational Hindi and the vibrant traditions of India.

The program will debut on Thursday, January 9, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Morris County Library’s Conference Room, located at 30 East Hanover Avenue, Whippany. It will then recur on the second Thursday of every month, with upcoming sessions scheduled for February 13, March 13, April 10, and May 8.

This event offers attendees the opportunity to practice conversational Hindi while exploring India’s rich culture, festivals, music, and traditions. Activities include:

  • Engaging in Hindi conversations
  • Discussing books, Bollywood, and current events
  • Celebrating Hindi-speaking communities

Participants of all ages are welcome, though a basic knowledge of Hindi is recommended. Organizers promise a fun and friendly atmosphere to foster learning and connection.

“There’s so much to explore and celebrate within the Hindi-speaking world,” said the event coordinator. “Our goal is to create a space where everyone can come together to learn, share, and grow.”

Contact Information:
Phone: 973-285-6384
Email: mclhindiconversation@gmail.com

No registration is required, and interested individuals can join directly at the venue. Make sure to mark your calendars for this enriching experience!

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Kiwanis Enhances Sports Experience with $5,000 PAL Donation
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »