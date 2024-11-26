Morris County Sons of Italy Kicks off the Holiday Giving Season

PARSIPPANY — On the Tuesday before Thanksgiving the Sons of Italy-Lodge 2561’s President Joe Jannarone Jr., along with a couple of eager volunteers, began the Lodge’s traditional gift-giving of full Thanksgiving dinners to assist those in need in the community. The Lodge, known for its charitable donations to many local community causes, gets great satisfaction in knowing that it has brightened many holiday gatherings with their efforts.

Early in the day, the volunteers gathered at Parsippany’s Shop Rite to start packing their vehicles with boxes and boxes of “Holiday Turkey Kits” and pies. The kits, comprised of an oven-ready, frozen, 14-pound Butterball Fully Cooked Turkey, Mashed Potatoes, Mashed Sweet Potatoes, Turkey Gravy, Holiday Stuffing, and a Green Bean Casserole. And of course, a full Apple Pie for dessert; all providing a hearty, nutritious, and enjoyable Thanksgiving dinner.

The first stop was at the Parsippany Child Day Care Center, where they were happily greeted by the center’s Executive Director, Linda Mlynarski, who oversees the distribution of the dinners. From there Lodge President Jannarone Jr. personally drops off the remaining dinners to individual homes who may have trouble picking them up on their own for various reasons.

All in all, there were 32 boxes of full dinners, 32 pies, and $2500.00 in Shop Rite gift cards distributed throughout the day. Plans are already underway by the Lodge for a similar charitable giveaway project for Christmas.

The Lodge, a charitable, non-profit organization committed to serving the community, would like to wish everyone a happy healthy holiday season!