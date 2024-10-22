Wednesday, October 23, 2024
HomeBeyond ParsippanyMorris County Law Enforcement to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back...
Beyond ParsippanyLocal News

Morris County Law Enforcement to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
233
Public Invited to Safely Dispose of Unused Medications at Morris County Drug Take Back Event

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Hanover Township Chief Michael Loock, Morris Plains Borough Chief of Police Mike Koroski, Morris Township Chief of Police Robert Shearer, and Randolph Township Chief of Police Will Harzula announce that on Saturday, October 26 2024, they will be participating in the annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day program.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a semi-annual event coordinated nationally by the United States Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in which law enforcement agencies at the state, county, and municipal level work collectively to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day across the nation.

The goal of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is to encourage the public to anonymously turn over unused, unwanted, or expired prescription medicine for proper disposal. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office has partnered with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanover Township Police Department, the Morris Plains Borough Police Department, the Morris Township Police Department, and the Randolph Township Police Department in this effort to reduce abuse and misuse of pharmaceutical drugs. At its conclusion, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Morris County Sheriff’s Office will collect the discarded prescription drugs and properly destroy them in a safe and non-hazardous manner.

During this event, satellite collection sites will be operating from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., including at the following Morris County locations,

ACME Supermarket
690 Millbrook Ave.
Randolph, New Jersey 07869

Shoprite of Greater Morristown
178 East Hanover Ave.
Cedar Knolls, New Jersey 07927

Stop and Shop Supermarket
245 Littleton Rd./US 202
Morris Plains, New Jersey 07950

Wegmans
34 Sylvan Way
Hanover, NJ 07981

If you are unable to drop off your medication at one of these locations, you can utilize any other permanent drop box locations nearest you, by checking here.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Sedgefield Drive’s Annual Halloween Display Shocks and Delights with “Evil Pumpkin Patch”
Next article
2 Sylvan Way: Parsippany-Troy Hills Eyes Redevelopment of Key Office Property
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »