Morris County Law Enforcement to Participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon, Hanover Township Chief Michael Loock, Morris Plains Borough Chief of Police Mike Koroski, Morris Township Chief of Police Robert Shearer, and Randolph Township Chief of Police Will Harzula announce that on Saturday, October 26 2024, they will be participating in the annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day program.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a semi-annual event coordinated nationally by the United States Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in which law enforcement agencies at the state, county, and municipal level work collectively to host National Prescription Drug Take Back Day across the nation.

The goal of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is to encourage the public to anonymously turn over unused, unwanted, or expired prescription medicine for proper disposal. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office has partnered with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, the Hanover Township Police Department, the Morris Plains Borough Police Department, the Morris Township Police Department, and the Randolph Township Police Department in this effort to reduce abuse and misuse of pharmaceutical drugs. At its conclusion, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office and Morris County Sheriff’s Office will collect the discarded prescription drugs and properly destroy them in a safe and non-hazardous manner.

During this event, satellite collection sites will be operating from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., including at the following Morris County locations,

ACME Supermarket

690 Millbrook Ave.

Randolph, New Jersey 07869

Shoprite of Greater Morristown

178 East Hanover Ave.

Cedar Knolls, New Jersey 07927

Stop and Shop Supermarket

245 Littleton Rd./US 202

Morris Plains, New Jersey 07950

Wegmans

34 Sylvan Way

Hanover, NJ 07981

If you are unable to drop off your medication at one of these locations, you can utilize any other permanent drop box locations nearest you, by checking here.