Monday, September 9, 2024
Parsippany Motorcyclist Loses Life in Collision Near Pennsylvania Border

New Jersey State Police

PARSIPPANY — A Parsippany man lost his life on Sunday after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a car near the Pennsylvania border.

Sung Yi, 56, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police. The accident occurred around 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Deckertown Turnpike and New Road, approximately 2.5 miles from the state line.

Yi was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle when he collided with a Mercedes-Benz, both vehicles traveling eastbound on the two-lane road, Lebron reported.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes-Benz sustained minor injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
