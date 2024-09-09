Parsippany Motorcyclist Loses Life in Collision Near Pennsylvania Border

PARSIPPANY — A Parsippany man lost his life on Sunday after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a car near the Pennsylvania border.

Sung Yi, 56, suffered fatal injuries in the crash, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron, a spokesperson for the New Jersey State Police. The accident occurred around 10:20 a.m. at the intersection of Deckertown Turnpike and New Road, approximately 2.5 miles from the state line.

Yi was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle when he collided with a Mercedes-Benz, both vehicles traveling eastbound on the two-lane road, Lebron reported.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes-Benz sustained minor injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.