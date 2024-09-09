Tuesday, September 10, 2024
HomeBusiness NewsPanda Wok’s Triumphant Return After Green Hills Shopping Center Fire
Business NewsLocal News

Panda Wok’s Triumphant Return After Green Hills Shopping Center Fire

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
589
Panda Wok opened at 219 Littleton Road

PARSIPPANY — Panda Wok, a beloved Chinese restaurant in Parsippany, has made a remarkable comeback following the devastating fire at Green Hills Shopping Center on January 4, 2022. The fire, which started in Joseph’s Pizzeria, quickly spread to neighboring businesses, including Panda Wok, causing significant damage and forcing the restaurant to close its doors. The blaze impacted several stores in the shopping center, leaving the community without some of their favorite local spots for a time​(

However, over two years later, Panda Wok is again open and serving the Parsippany community. Known for its authentic Chinese takeout and dine-in options, Panda Wok has resumed operations at a new location at 219 Littleton Road. Customers can once again enjoy their favorite dishes, including party catering services, with convenient delivery options through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub​.

The reopening of Panda Wok is a win for the business and a sign of resilience for the local community, as the restaurant continues to be a staple in Parsippany. Its return has been met with excitement from loyal patrons, who are thrilled to once again indulge in their favorite Chinese meals after the extended closure.

Whether you’re stopping by for a quick lunch or planning a family dinner, you’ll be welcomed with the friendly service they’re known for. Their operating hours ensure that you can satisfy your cravings any day of the week:

  • Monday through Thursday: 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

If you want authentic Chinese food in Parsippany, head to Panda Wok or call them at (973) 884-2555. Don’t forget to check out their catering services for your next event, and keep an eye out for their adorable panda-themed branding, which will add a touch of charm to your dining experience.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Motorcyclist Loses Life in Collision Near Pennsylvania Border
Next article
Denville Police Charge Man After Investigation Reveals False Assault Claim
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »