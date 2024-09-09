Panda Wok’s Triumphant Return After Green Hills Shopping Center Fire

PARSIPPANY — Panda Wok, a beloved Chinese restaurant in Parsippany, has made a remarkable comeback following the devastating fire at Green Hills Shopping Center on January 4, 2022. The fire, which started in Joseph’s Pizzeria, quickly spread to neighboring businesses, including Panda Wok, causing significant damage and forcing the restaurant to close its doors. The blaze impacted several stores in the shopping center, leaving the community without some of their favorite local spots for a time​(

However, over two years later, Panda Wok is again open and serving the Parsippany community. Known for its authentic Chinese takeout and dine-in options, Panda Wok has resumed operations at a new location at 219 Littleton Road. Customers can once again enjoy their favorite dishes, including party catering services, with convenient delivery options through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub​.

The reopening of Panda Wok is a win for the business and a sign of resilience for the local community, as the restaurant continues to be a staple in Parsippany. Its return has been met with excitement from loyal patrons, who are thrilled to once again indulge in their favorite Chinese meals after the extended closure.

Whether you’re stopping by for a quick lunch or planning a family dinner, you’ll be welcomed with the friendly service they’re known for. Their operating hours ensure that you can satisfy your cravings any day of the week:

Monday through Thursday: 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

If you want authentic Chinese food in Parsippany, head to Panda Wok or call them at (973) 884-2555. Don’t forget to check out their catering services for your next event, and keep an eye out for their adorable panda-themed branding, which will add a touch of charm to your dining experience.