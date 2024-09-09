Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Denville Police Charge Man After Investigation Reveals False Assault Claim

MORRIS COUNTY — A Hackettstown man, Edward W. Wess, filed a false police report in Denville Township. On August 31, Wess reported to Denville Police that he had been assaulted by a group of people on Luger Road and that a blunt object had severely damaged his vehicle. However, after investigating the claim, police determined that the incident did not occur as Wess had described.

As a result, Wess was charged with third-degree false reporting to law enforcement authorities. He voluntarily turned himself into the Denville Police Department, where he was served with a criminal complaint summons. Wess has since been released pending a court appearance.

This case highlights the seriousness of filing false reports, which not only misuses police resources but can also carry significant legal consequences.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

