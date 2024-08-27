Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Parsippany Resident Arrested for DWI After Failing Field Sobriety Tests

Photo for illustration purposes only. The actual incident may not reflect the photo.

PARSIPPANY — On the afternoon of Saturday, August 24, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Alexander Slavtchev, 38, was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) following a welfare check initiated by the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department.

According to the official police report, officers responded to a 911 call from a local citizen who expressed concern about his well-being. The caller reported that Slavtchev was driving erratically in a white Audi near Route 46 West and North Beverwyck Road.

Upon arrival at Slavtchev’s residence on Maplewood Drive, Parsippany-Troy Police Officer Scott Baker observed the Audi parked with the driver’s side door open and Slavtchev unresponsive in the front seat. Officer Baker, who was first on the scene, noted that the engine was still running and that Slavtchev appeared to be breathing but was unresponsive. After multiple attempts to rouse him, Slavtchev regained consciousness but seemed disoriented and confused.

As Slavtchev exited the vehicle, officers detected signs of impairment. Despite Slavtchev’s claim of not consuming alcohol, his erratic behavior led officers to initiate a series of field sobriety tests, including the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus Test, the Walk-and-Turn Test, and the One-Leg Stand Test. Slavtchev struggled with the tests, repeatedly stating that he could not complete them due to a recent knee surgery.

Following his failure to complete the sobriety tests satisfactorily, Slavtchev was placed under arrest for suspected DWI. Officers conducted a search of his vehicle, during which they reportedly found controlled dangerous substances (CDS).

Despite the arrest, an Alcotest performed at police headquarters showed a 0.00% blood alcohol content. This result prompted officers to conduct a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluation to assess the extent of Slavtchev’s impairment further.

Slavtchev was subsequently charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of CDS in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving. After being processed, he was released into the custody of a responsible adult who was informed of the court proceedings and how to retrieve Slavtchev’s impounded vehicle.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department stresses the importance of driving sober and is committed to ensuring the community’s safety.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

Click on image to read magazine

