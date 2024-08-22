Update: Motorcyclist Killed in Fiery Crash on Parsippany Road

PARSIPPANY — A motorcyclist was killed in a fiery crash in Parsippany-Troy Hills on Wednesday afternoon, according to Meghan Knab, Public Information Officer for the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, August 21, around 4:00 p.m., near 100 Parsippany Road. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office was alerted to a serious collision involving a motorcycle and a Kia Sportage, and both were engulfed in flames.

The motorcyclist was transported to Morristown Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. The driver of the Kia Sportage was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The identities of those involved have not been released. The crash remains under investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

