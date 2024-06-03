New Grants for Parsippany Businesses Help Cover Building Improvements and Lease Payments

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill recently collaborated with John Youssef, the owner of the newly opened business Jackson Cuts, to secure grants for the establishment. Jackson Cuts is estimated to qualify over $75,000 in these grant programs.



Jackson Cuts is located at 52 North Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha. This unisex barbershop offers a variety of services, including shaves, hot towel treatments, haircuts, shape-ups, buzz cuts, blow drying, curly hair cuts, hair styling, hair design, fades, skin fades, waxing, hair maintenance, military cuts, blading, cold towels, trims, eyebrow grooming, beard trims, hair coloring, and skin care.

In collaboration with the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, Cahill has been working with Parsippany businesses to discuss the various grants available to them. So far, local business owners have been able to apply for over $700,000 in grants.

The Small Business Improvement Grant supports the growth and success of New

Jersey small businesses reimburse business owners for costs associated with making interior or exterior building improvements or purchasing and installing new furniture, fixtures, and equipment. The grant will reimburse a small business, as defined in the statute, for 50% of eligible total project costs incurred after March 9, 2020, but no more than two years before the time of application. The total grant amount is not to exceed $50,000.

The Small Business Lease Grant supports the growth and success of small businesses and nonprofits by providing grant funding to cover a portion of lease payments. These resources will help establish and grow small businesses while also helping to fill vacant space and prevent future vacancies.

The Small Business E-Commerce Support Program provides free e-commerce and digital marketing consulting services (up to $11,400) to small businesses in the restaurant, retail, and personal care industries that operate from a commercial location.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee has 11 members, five of whom are appointed by the Mayor and six of whom are appointed by the Council.

Members shall be Township residents who have knowledge of or have demonstrated an interest in the economic well-being of the Township. Each member shall be chosen based on a particular view of qualifications and fitness for service on the Committee. Members shall serve without compensation.

The committee members are Dr. Phil Santiago, Robert Peluso, Raviram Medapati, Scott Donnelly, Adam Kandil, Drew Blind, Nick Rafanello, Loretta Gragnani, and Jigar Shah. The Chairman is Frank Cahill, the Vice Chairman is Dr. Bhagirath Maheta, and the Secretary is Raj Dichpally.

To see if your business qualifies for these or other grants, contact Chairman Frank Cahill at (973) 559-6000.