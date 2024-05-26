NJM Insurance Group Awards $5,250 Grant to NJAC Foundation

PARSIPPANY — NJM Insurance Group awarded the NJAC Foundation a $5,250 grant for county vocational-technical school graduates who plan to continue their education in New Jersey at a county, state, or university college or university.

The NJAC Foundation will distribute one $1,750 scholarship in each county where NJM maintains a corporate office, which includes Morris, Atlantic, and Mercer. Since 2014, NJM has awarded the Foundation grants totaling $57,500, which has helped more than thirty students pursue their educational dreams. “I’m grateful that NJM and the NJAC Foundation have once again partnered on this unique opportunity to provide county vocational-technical school graduates with generous scholarships,” said NJAC Foundation President Arthur Sypek.

“We are pleased to support the efforts of the NJAC Foundation for the eleventh consecutive year that provides expanded educational opportunities for county vocational-technical school and county college students,” said Pat Hartpence, NJM Giving Officer. “We commend NJAC for its continued commitment to creating NJ-based educational pathways for deserving students.”

About NJM, founded in 1913, NJM is among the Mid-Atlantic region’s leading property and casualty insurers. The Company is consistently recognized for its award-winning customer service, superior claims handling procedures and overall customer satisfaction. NJM’s personal insurance products are available directly to consumers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The Company also works with a preferred network of independent agents to deliver business insurance in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. One of the Company’s core values is to support the communities it is privileged to serve. It is a value exercised through year-round employee volunteer efforts at local non-profits and a formal corporate giving and engagement program. For more information, click here.

The NJAC Foundation is a non-profit organization affiliated with the New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC). It is committed to providing innovative educational opportunities for county vocational-technical school and county college students. Please visit our website at www.njac.org for additional details about the NJAC Foundation.