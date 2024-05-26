Sunday, May 26, 2024
HomeLocal NewsNJM Insurance Group Awards $5,250 Grant to NJAC Foundation
Local NewsSchool News

NJM Insurance Group Awards $5,250 Grant to NJAC Foundation

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
306

PARSIPPANY — NJM Insurance Group awarded the NJAC Foundation a $5,250 grant for county vocational-technical school graduates who plan to continue their education in New Jersey at a county, state, or university college or university.

The NJAC Foundation will distribute one $1,750 scholarship in each county where NJM maintains a corporate office, which includes Morris, Atlantic, and Mercer. Since 2014, NJM has awarded the Foundation grants totaling $57,500, which has helped more than thirty students pursue their educational dreams. “I’m grateful that NJM and the NJAC Foundation have once again partnered on this unique opportunity to provide county vocational-technical school graduates with generous scholarships,” said NJAC Foundation President Arthur Sypek.

“We are pleased to support the efforts of the NJAC Foundation for the eleventh consecutive year that provides expanded educational opportunities for county vocational-technical school and county college students,” said Pat Hartpence, NJM Giving Officer. “We commend NJAC for its continued commitment to creating NJ-based educational pathways for deserving students.”

About NJM, founded in 1913, NJM is among the Mid-Atlantic region’s leading property and casualty insurers. The Company is consistently recognized for its award-winning customer service, superior claims handling procedures and overall customer satisfaction. NJM’s personal insurance products are available directly to consumers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The Company also works with a preferred network of independent agents to deliver business insurance in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. One of the Company’s core values is to support the communities it is privileged to serve. It is a value exercised through year-round employee volunteer efforts at local non-profits and a formal corporate giving and engagement program. For more information, click here.

The NJAC Foundation is a non-profit organization affiliated with the New Jersey Association of Counties (NJAC). It is committed to providing innovative educational opportunities for county vocational-technical school and county college students. Please visit our website at www.njac.org for additional details about the NJAC Foundation.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Animal Shelter: Guinea Pigs Up for Adoption
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »