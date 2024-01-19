Emmy-Nominated PBS Series “Travels with Darley” Spotlights Morris County American Revolution Sites

MORRIS COUNTY — The public is invited to attend a premiere screening of the PBS series “Travels with Darley” at the Morris Museum on Sunday, February 18 at 2:00 p.m. involving three new episodes focusing on New Jersey American Revolution sites, including one in Morris County.

“Revolutionary Road Trips” debuts this winter in the Emmy Award-nominated “Travels with Darley” series on NJ PBS and nationwide.

Tickets for the event can be purchased online through the Morris Museum website.

This event is presented in partnership with Morris County Economic Development Alliance and Tourism Bureaus’ 250th Anniversary Committee. Members of this committee include Morris County Commissioner Deputy Director Stephen Shaw and Director Christine Myers, who will provide opening remarks at the screening. Former Commissioner Director John Krickus was interviewed by show host, Darley Newman when filming took place in Morristown over the summer of 2023 and is expected to appear in the episode.

From Botswana to Belgium to Bowling Green, Kentucky, Newman has been traveling the world for the last 15 years, showcasing lesser-known destinations that travelers can experience. The new season spotlights many key destinations in three half-hour episodes on New Jersey, the Crossroads of the American Revolution. Site locations include Morristown, Morris County, Monmouth Battlefield, Somerset, Middlesex Counties, Trenton, Washington Crossing, and Princeton.

Darley Newman at Morristown’s Glenbrook Brewery with owners and Revolutionary War re-enactors

Through the never-before-seen content, attendees will experience places in New Jersey where colonial history comes to life. Attendees will learn about historic pubs, restaurants, and homes George Washington and Alexander Hamilton visited, as well as key battlefields, parks, museums, and encampment sites. Darley will also share local spots where you can taste history through unique New Jersey products like Revolutionary Beer and Laird’s Applejack, America’s oldest family of distillers.

The screenings of the new episodes from the long-running PBS series will be followed by a Q&A discussion. Audience members will learn more about hidden gems that they can visit in New Jersey and go behind the scenes on the filming with PBS television host and travel expert Darley Newman. Tom Loughman, Morris Museum’s Executive Director, Craig Schlosser, President & CEO of the Morris County Economic Development Alliance (MCEDAlliance) & Morris County Tourism Bureau (MCTB), and other key experts will also participate in the discussion.

This event is being supported by the Morris Museum, the MCEDAlliance and Tourism Bureau’s 250th and Film Committees, and the American Battlefield Trust, among other partners.

Watch “Travels with Darley’s” new season on NJ PBS now on Sundays at 12:30 p.m. and mark your calendar to watch the first of three “Revolutionary Road Trips” episodes premiering on NJ PBS in primetime!

“Travels with Darley: Revolutionary Road Trips Part I” Wednesday, March 6 at 8:30 p.m. (Princeton, Trenton, Washington Crossing)

“Travels with Darley: Revolutionary Road Trips Part II” Wednesday, March 13 at 8:30 p.m. (Morristown, Monmouth Battlefield)

“Travels with Darley: Revolutionary Road Trips Part III” Wednesday, March 20 at 8:30 p.m. (Middlesex and Somerset Counties)

These episodes will also repeat on Sunday, March 10, 24 and 31 at 12:30 p.m.

About Darley Newman & Travels with Darley

Recognized in Forbes for her “PBS travel empire,” Darley Newman is an entrepreneur, TV host, writer, and producer of Emmy Award-winning “Equitrekking,” “Travels with Darley” and “Look Up” on PBS, Amazon Prime, and networks in over 85 nations. Having led production teams in over 30 nations and 26 states, she’s been charged by an elephant in Botswana’s Okavango Delta, gone free diving in South Korea, taken on the world’s highest commercial bungee in China and explored by mountain bike the WWI ‘red zone’ of northeast France. In addition to seven Daytime Emmy Award nominations, she’s received the North American Travel Journalist Award, the Inspiring Woman Award from Women in Philanthropy and Leadership, two Telly Awards, and was inducted into the Taste Awards Hall of Fame. Her longtime production team includes 14-time Emmy award-winning Producer/Writer Janice Selinger who was formerly Executive Director of NJN Public Television and Crossroads of the American Revolution, Yardville Resident Story Editor/Producer Bob Szuter who produced Morristown: Where America Survived while at NJN Public Television and multiple Emmy Award-winning Morris County Director of Photography Greg Barna. Learn more at Darley-Newman.com.

About the Morris Museum

The Morris Museum—founded in 1913 and located on 8.5 sylvan acres in Morris Township, New Jersey since the mid-1960s—draws visitors from across the region to its dynamic and acclaimed art exhibitions program and performing arts events. Its 45,000+ object collection of art and material culture from around the world joins the art of our time in displays throughout the Museum’s purpose-built spaces and within the historic Twin Oaks mansion, designed by McKim, Mead & White.

About the Morris County Economic Development Alliance

The MCEDAlliance is a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to providing market-centric solutions and building strong relationships that drive tourism, community, and regionalized economic development through effective private-public partnerships.

About the Morris County Tourism Bureau

The Morris County Tourism Bureau (MCTB) is a division of the MCEDAlliance, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization. The organization holds the distinction of being the official Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for Morris County. The MCEDAlliance & Tourism Bureau receive operating support from the County of Morris and funding through a grant from NJ Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism.

The American Battlefield Trust

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America’s hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 58,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War across 155 sites in 25 states. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.