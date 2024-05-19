Marine Patrol Unit of Morris County Sheriff’s Office Gears Up for Lake Season

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol Unit will again assist the New Jersey State Police keep everyone safe this summer. Regular tours of duty are already underway.

Like all years, this year’s emphasis will be on ensuring a safe and fun experience. The sheriff’s office said a great way to accomplish this is by following boating safety practices.

Officials said children 12 years old and under must wear a Coast Guard-approved, properly fitted personal flotation device (PFD).

All emergencies should be reported by calling 9-1-1, and all other issues can be resolved by contacting the New Jersey State Police at (973) 663-3400.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office offers these safe boating tips:

The operator must have an operator license, valid registration, and boating safety certificate in possession.

Personal flotation devices (PFDs) must be available for all passengers. Children 12 years old and under must wear PFDs while the vessel is moving.

A throwable seat cushion or ring buoy must be available.

The vessel must have an adequate horn or whistle and an approved fire extinguisher.

Navigation lights must be on between sunset and sunrise.

Be aware of your swimming capability.

Avoid alcohol.

Check local weather conditions before departure.

Use common sense—operate at a safe speed, stay alert, and respect navigational aids and other boaters.

“Remember, boating safety for all boaters and passengers. Have a life jacket and always wear it while boating. Accidents on the water happen too fast to reach and put on a stowed life jacket,” the sheriff’s office said.