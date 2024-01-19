Mayor James Barberio Swears In Seven Returning SLEO Officers to Enhance School Safety

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio of Parsippany-Troy Hills has recently conducted an official swearing-in ceremony for seven returning Special Law Enforcement Officers Class III (SLEO). The purpose of these officers is to enhance school safety within the Parsippany-Troy Hills school district.

During a ceremony held on January 4, Mayor Barberio presided over the swearing-in of SLEO officers George Petersen, John Palardy, Fred Arnold, John Orrico, Daniel Cicala, Ed Lepre, and Mike Ruggier.

SLEO officers are retired law enforcement professionals hired to provide security and safety services in schools. They operate under the supervision of local police departments. Despite being funded through the Board of Education budget, they are regarded as integral members of the local police force.

To qualify as a Class III officer, candidates must meet certain criteria:

They must be retired law enforcement officers under 65 years old. Candidates should have served as fully trained, full-time police officers in a New Jersey municipality or county, or as members of the New Jersey State Police, with a separation from prior service in good standing within three years of their appointment as a Class III officer. They must pass firearms qualifications as per the New Jersey Attorney General’s guidelines. Successful candidates will be required to undergo a medical examination, psychological screening, and drug screening following the N.J. AG Drug Testing Policy. They should be residents of New Jersey holding a valid New Jersey driver’s license. Applicants must pass a thorough background investigation. Possession of a New Jersey PTC Basic Police Officer or NJSP Academy Certification is required. They must be physically capable of performing the duties of the position. Candidates must provide a letter of good standing from the Chief of Police or Officer in Command of the agency they retired from, including details of their employment, retirement type, and good standing status.

Mayor Barberio expressed his warm welcome to these returning officers and extended his gratitude for their contribution to maintaining safety in schools and the community.