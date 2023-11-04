Sunday, November 5, 2023
HomeLocal NewsCounty College of Morris to hold Events to Celebrate Veterans
Local News

County College of Morris to hold Events to Celebrate Veterans

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
25
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM), in collaboration with local, state and federal organizations, has announced two events on campus this month to celebrate veterans.

The first, a Veterans Resource Event, is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and includes 20 organizations providing services and programs available for veterans.

This informal, educational opportunity provides a venue for discussion with Atlantic Health, Community Hope, the Department of Aging, the Mental Health Association, Morris County Veterans Services Office, New Jersey Department of Labor & Work Force Development, New Jersey Department of Military Affairs, New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Welcome Vets of New Jersey and many more.

A Program in Tribute to our Veterans will be held on Thursday, November 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., to honor their veterans’ service.

This presentation features a historical perspective given by Geroge A. Roth, FC, SO-AS/CS/IS, FSO-AS/CS/DV/IS/NS/PB/PE Division 15, Flotilla 10, 5NR U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and keynote speaker Lt. Col. Alexander D. Burgos, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal, plus a video montage and musical tributes to all military branches by the CCM Chamber Choir

The Veterans Resource Event on November 8 will be held in the Student Community Center, Davidson Rooms, and the Program in Tribute to our Veterans on November 9 will be held in Dragonetti Auditorium, on CCM’s campus at 214 Center Grove Road, in Randolph Township. Parking is in Lot #6.

Pre-registration is not required. For more information, call (973) 328-5054 or email cmcardle@ccm.edu.

CCM currently offers free training for veterans and their families in advanced manufacturing. To learn more about the college’s non-credit and for-credit, certificate and associate degree programs, along with funding opportunities for veterans and their families click here.

Comments

Comments

spot_img
Previous article
Data Science Night to be held at the County College of Morris
Next article
Man Sentenced for Role in Stealing Numerous Firearms
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »