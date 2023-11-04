County College of Morris to hold Events to Celebrate Veterans

MORRIS COUNTY — County College of Morris (CCM), in collaboration with local, state and federal organizations, has announced two events on campus this month to celebrate veterans.

The first, a Veterans Resource Event, is scheduled for Wednesday, November 8, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and includes 20 organizations providing services and programs available for veterans.

This informal, educational opportunity provides a venue for discussion with Atlantic Health, Community Hope, the Department of Aging, the Mental Health Association, Morris County Veterans Services Office, New Jersey Department of Labor & Work Force Development, New Jersey Department of Military Affairs, New Jersey Manufacturing Extension Program, Welcome Vets of New Jersey and many more.

A Program in Tribute to our Veterans will be held on Thursday, November 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., to honor their veterans’ service.

This presentation features a historical perspective given by Geroge A. Roth, FC, SO-AS/CS/IS, FSO-AS/CS/DV/IS/NS/PB/PE Division 15, Flotilla 10, 5NR U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and keynote speaker Lt. Col. Alexander D. Burgos, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal, plus a video montage and musical tributes to all military branches by the CCM Chamber Choir

The Veterans Resource Event on November 8 will be held in the Student Community Center, Davidson Rooms, and the Program in Tribute to our Veterans on November 9 will be held in Dragonetti Auditorium, on CCM’s campus at 214 Center Grove Road, in Randolph Township. Parking is in Lot #6.

Pre-registration is not required. For more information, call (973) 328-5054 or email cmcardle@ccm.edu.

CCM currently offers free training for veterans and their families in advanced manufacturing. To learn more about the college’s non-credit and for-credit, certificate and associate degree programs, along with funding opportunities for veterans and their families click here.

