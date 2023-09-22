Surrogate Darling of Morris County Designated as President of COANJ

MORRIS COUNTY — Surrogate Heather J. Darling, Esq. was named President of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ).

After completing her term as Vice President, a former Secretary of COANJ, and Section Chief of the Surrogate, Darling was nominated and elected to the new position by the organization and took the oath as President at the Annual Conference held in Galloway on September 21. COANJ is the formal organization of New Jersey Sheriffs, County Clerks, Surrogates, and Registers of Deeds and Mortgages who are elected directly by the people of each of the 21 New Jersey counties.

“It is an absolute honor for me to be selected to lead as the President of an organization

of offices so vital to our state and its 9.5M residents,” said Surrogate Darling. Darling

went on to thank former COANJ President Sheriff Mike Mastronardy for his leadership, enthusiasm, and support while she served as Vice President.

Surrogate Darling looks forward to continuing the traditions of COANJ along with newly elected Vice President – Somerset County Clerk Steve Peter, Secretary – Morris County Sheriff James Gannon and Treasurer – Hudson County Clerk E. Junior Maldonado, the new Section Chiefs, and the Executive Board; she will work to lead change in a way that will best serve local communities and the State of New Jersey.

COANJ was organized in 1920 and its members work in cooperation to improve services rendered to their respective counties. COANJ members meet regularly on matters of importance relating to the management of their offices; to provide feedback for legislation in relation to the conduct of all the statutory requirements and duties relating to the offices of the Sheriffs, County Clerks, Surrogates, and Registers of Deeds and Mortgages in the State of New Jersey and to encourage and maintain high standards of service.

