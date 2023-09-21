Saturday, September 23, 2023
Abhinav Sai Kanduri Graduates from New York Institute of Technology

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
New York Institute of Technology is a private, independent, nonprofit, non-sectarian, coeducational research university founded in 1955
PARSIPPANY   — Abhinav Sai Kanduri was among the New York Institute of Technology students who received degrees as spring graduates of the Class of 2023.

Kanduri completed New York Tech’s Data Science, MS program.

About New York Institute of Technology

New York Institute of Technology’s six schools and colleges offer undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and other professional degree programs in in-demand disciplines including computer science, data science, and cybersecurity; biology, health professions, and medicine; architecture and design; engineering; IT and digital technologies; management; and energy and sustainability. A nonprofit, independent, private, and nonsectarian institute of higher education founded in 1955, it welcomes nearly 8,000 students worldwide. The university has campuses in New York City and Long Island, New York; Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as programs around the world. More than 114,000 alumni are part of an engaged network of physicians, architects, scientists, engineers, business leaders, digital artists, and healthcare professionals. Together, the university’s community of doers, makers, healers, and innovators empowers graduates to change the world, solve 21st-century challenges, and reinvent the future. For more information, visit nyit.edu.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
