Saturday, September 23, 2023
200 Club of Morris County’s Second Annual First Responder Day Cancelled

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — The 200 Club of Morris County has canceled its second annual “First Responder Day” which was scheduled for Saturday.

“Mother Nature threw us a curve ball! So it is with deep regret that we must inform you that we have made the difficult decision to cancel our First Responder Day on Saturday, September 23. It has not been rescheduled at this time.

This decision was made due to the severe weather forecast predicting heavy rain and windy conditions for this coming weekend. The safety and well-being of our attendees are of paramount importance to us, and we could not risk putting anyone in harm’s way. We apologize again for the change in plans and appreciate your understanding during these challenging circumstances, ” said Dr. Robert C. D’Emidio, President.

