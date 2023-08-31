Friday, September 1, 2023
HomeLocal NewsJoin the Force: Parsippany Now Accepting Applications for Entry-Level Police Officers
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Join the Force: Parsippany Now Accepting Applications for Entry-Level Police Officers

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
361
Parsippany Police Department is located at 3339 Route 46.
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is currently accepting applications for the position of Entry Level Police Officer, no experience or certification is required. The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is a civil service jurisdiction, however NJSA 11A:4-1.3 now allows civil service jurisdictions to hire a non-PTC certified candidate directly.

If you are currently attending a police academy or are an Alternate Route Graduate and have not been hired by another jurisdiction, you can apply for this position and include your anticipated graduation date on your resume. If you are PTC certified (this excludes applicants who only attended a SLEO I or II academy), we cannot accept your application.

Minimum qualifications included, but are not limited to:
-Applicant must be at least 18 years old.
-Applicant must be younger than 35 years old on the date of hiring.
-Applicant must possess a valid New Jersey driver’s license.
-Applicant must have a minimum of a high school diploma or GED.
-Applicant must be a citizen of the United States.
-Applicant must be a New Jersey resident currently living in Morris County.
Our selection process includes, but is not limited to:
-Thorough background investigation
-Oral Interview
-Medical exam, which includes a psychological exam and drug screening
Go to www.policeapp.com (or scan the flyers QR code) and submit a pre-employment application and resume.
***Applications will only be accepted online through policeapp.com.***
Application fees are by policeapp.com. The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills does not benefit from them.
Filing deadline is September 11, 2023

The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department is a NJSACOP accredited agency and an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Please direct questions regarding this position to [email protected]

Comments

Comments

Previous article
Morris County Officer’s Quick Thinking Helps Evacuate Burning Building
Next article
Local Organizations to Sponsor Panel Discussion on Gun Violence
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.