Friday, September 1, 2023
Local Organizations to Sponsor Panel Discussion on Gun Violence

By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — On Monday, September 18 at 7:00 p.m., the AAUW Madison Area Branch and the League of Women Voters of the Morristown Area will collaboratively present a free panel discussion on gun violence. The venue for this vital conversation is the Library of the Chathams.

Open to all members of the public, no prior reservation is needed to attend the event. For those unable to be present physically, the option to view the discussion via live stream is available by clicking here.

The focus of the panel is to shed light on the impact of gun violence within the local community and to understand the initiatives that local organizations are taking to address the ramifications of this issue.

The panel will delve into topics such as:

  • New Jersey’s response to the recent landmark Supreme Court decision in the case of New York Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.
  • The ripple effect of gun violence on the physical and mental well-being of children.
  • The role of local entities such as the police and school administrations in this scenario.
  • Strategies to bolster community safety and general well-being.

Furthermore, the panel is poised to answer any questions the audience might have regarding this subject matter.

The American Association of University Women (AAUW), Madison Area Branch, will oversee the moderation of this discussion.

Distinguished panel members include:

  • Nancy Hedinger, who serves as the president of the League of Women Voters of the Morristown Area.
  • Princess Sabaroche, the visionary founder of March for Our Lives New Jersey.
  • Theresa Piliero, an esteemed volunteer leader from Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Morris County.

About The Sponsors:

The League of Women Voters is recognized as a nonpartisan, grassroots civic entity that is deeply invested in safeguarding and broadening voting rights. This ensures comprehensive representation in U.S. democracy. Founded in 1947, the Morristown Area League fervently works to encourage public participation in governmental affairs, broaden the comprehension of significant public policy issues, and shape public policy via education and advocacy. The organization stands neutral and neither endorses nor opposes any political candidate or party. The league opens its doors to individuals aged 16 and above, irrespective of their gender identity. For more click here.

The AAUW, with a history spanning over a century, has dedicated itself to transforming the lives of women. The Madison area branch stands committed to endorsing education, fostering programs aimed at teen girls for exposure to STEM, organizing monthly thematic programs, and offering unique member interest groups that range from book clubs to mahjong games. Those interested in the AAUW Madison Area Branch can find more details at madisonareaaauw.org.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
