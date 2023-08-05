Saturday, August 5, 2023
HomeBeyond ParsippanyLt. Gov. Oliver’s Funeral to Be Held in Newark
Beyond ParsippanyFeatured

Lt. Gov. Oliver’s Funeral to Be Held in Newark

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
246
Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy has announced the official New Jersey State Funeral and Memorial Service for the late Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver. The service will take place at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on Saturday, August 12, and the public is warmly invited to attend.

In a solemn tribute, Oliver will lie in state in the Rotunda of the State Capital on Thursday, August 10, and at the Essex County Courthouse on Friday, August 11. A full honor guard will accompany her during these times, as announced by Murphy.

“Together, we will honor and celebrate her remarkable contributions to the state she loved,” Murphy stated, reflecting on Oliver’s dedication to her community and the people of New Jersey.

In further tribute, Governor Murphy has ordered that both the American and New Jersey flags be flown at half-mast for the next month in memory of Oliver.

Born and raised in Newark, and later residing in East Orange, Oliver left a significant mark on New Jersey’s political landscape. Before serving as Garden State’s second lieutenant governor, she made history as the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the General Assembly.

A statement from Oliver’s family captured the sentiments of many: “[Sheila] was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero. Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community.”

Oliver’s funeral and lying in state provide an opportunity for the public to pay respects and reflect on the life of a woman who dedicated herself to public service, breaking barriers, and inspiring others. Her legacy is sure to be remembered and cherished by those she touched through her years of service.

Comments

Comments

Previous article
Morris County Schedules Passport Outreach Event
Next article
Mount Tabor Library Officially Re-Opens
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.