Lt. Gov. Oliver’s Funeral to Be Held in Newark

MORRIS COUNTY — Governor Phil Murphy has announced the official New Jersey State Funeral and Memorial Service for the late Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver. The service will take place at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on Saturday, August 12, and the public is warmly invited to attend.

In a solemn tribute, Oliver will lie in state in the Rotunda of the State Capital on Thursday, August 10, and at the Essex County Courthouse on Friday, August 11. A full honor guard will accompany her during these times, as announced by Murphy.

“Together, we will honor and celebrate her remarkable contributions to the state she loved,” Murphy stated, reflecting on Oliver’s dedication to her community and the people of New Jersey.

In further tribute, Governor Murphy has ordered that both the American and New Jersey flags be flown at half-mast for the next month in memory of Oliver.

Born and raised in Newark, and later residing in East Orange, Oliver left a significant mark on New Jersey’s political landscape. Before serving as Garden State’s second lieutenant governor, she made history as the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the General Assembly.

A statement from Oliver’s family captured the sentiments of many: “[Sheila] was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero. Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community.”

Oliver’s funeral and lying in state provide an opportunity for the public to pay respects and reflect on the life of a woman who dedicated herself to public service, breaking barriers, and inspiring others. Her legacy is sure to be remembered and cherished by those she touched through her years of service.

