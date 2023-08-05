Mount Tabor Library Officially Re-Opens

PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor Library is set to officially re-open its doors to the public on Tuesday, August 8, marking the end of a period of discussion and negotiation between the library community and Township officials.

A new lease agreement, recently signed by the Township, has paved the way for the reopening, bringing joy to local readers and community members.

Operating five days a week, the library’s schedule will be as follows:

Tuesdays : 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesdays : 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

: 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursdays : 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

: 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Fridays : 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

You can also find extra copies of Parsippany Focus Magazine at the Mt. Tabor Library.

The re-opening of the Mount Tabor Library stands as a testament to the value of community collaboration and the vital role that libraries play in fostering education, connection, and growth. Whether you are an avid reader, a student, or simply looking to explore, the Mount Tabor Library’s doors are open once again for you to discover and enjoy.