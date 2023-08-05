Saturday, August 5, 2023
HomeLocal NewsMount Tabor Library Officially Re-Opens
FeaturedLocal News

Mount Tabor Library Officially Re-Opens

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
228
Mt. Tabor Library is located at 26 Simpson Avenue
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor Library is set to officially re-open its doors to the public on Tuesday, August 8, marking the end of a period of discussion and negotiation between the library community and Township officials.

A new lease agreement, recently signed by the Township, has paved the way for the reopening, bringing joy to local readers and community members.

Operating five days a week, the library’s schedule will be as follows:

  • Tuesdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Wednesdays: 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Thursdays: 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
  • Fridays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Saturdays: 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

You can also find extra copies of Parsippany Focus Magazine at the Mt. Tabor Library.

The re-opening of the Mount Tabor Library stands as a testament to the value of community collaboration and the vital role that libraries play in fostering education, connection, and growth. Whether you are an avid reader, a student, or simply looking to explore, the Mount Tabor Library’s doors are open once again for you to discover and enjoy.

Previous article
Lt. Gov. Oliver’s Funeral to Be Held in Newark
Next article
200 Club of Morris County Plans Exciting Second Annual First Responder Day
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.