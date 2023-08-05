Saturday, August 5, 2023
Morris County Schedules Passport Outreach Event

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Clerk, Ann Grossi, Esq., has revealed plans for a Passport Outreach Event scheduled for Tuesday, October 17. The event will be held from 9 am to 2:00 p.m. at the Rockaway Township Municipal Building, located at 65 Mount Hope Road.

If you plan to attend, make sure to have the following items with you:

  • Evidence of Citizenship: This could be a passport or a certified birth certificate.
  • Photograph: One 2×2 color photo with a white or light background.
  • Identification: A valid driver’s license.

Payment Information:

Please note that cash will not be accepted at the event. You may pay using a personal check, bank check, or money order.

Fees:

  • Adults (16 and older): $130 check or money order payable to the U.S. Department of State, plus a $35 check or money order payable to the Morris County Clerk.
  • Children (15 and under): $100 check or money order payable to the U.S. Department of State, plus a $35 check or money order payable to the Morris County Clerk.
  • Expedited Fee: If you need expedited processing, there is a $60 fee per application, plus $19.53 for a 1-2 day return delivery service.

Please allow approximately 15 minutes to fill out the application and an additional 15 minutes for it to be processed.

For any more information, you can visit the clerk’s website by clicking here or contact them by phone at (973) 285-6161. Make sure to take advantage of this opportunity if you need passport services!

 

 

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
