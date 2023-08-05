Morris County Schedules Passport Outreach Event

If you plan to attend, make sure to have the following items with you:

Evidence of Citizenship : This could be a passport or a certified birth certificate.

Photograph : One 2×2 color photo with a white or light background.

Identification: A valid driver's license.

Payment Information:

Please note that cash will not be accepted at the event. You may pay using a personal check, bank check, or money order.

Fees:

Adults (16 and older) : $130 check or money order payable to the U.S. Department of State, plus a $35 check or money order payable to the Morris County Clerk.

Children (15 and under) : $100 check or money order payable to the U.S. Department of State, plus a $35 check or money order payable to the Morris County Clerk.

Expedited Fee: If you need expedited processing, there is a $60 fee per application, plus $19.53 for a 1-2 day return delivery service.

Please allow approximately 15 minutes to fill out the application and an additional 15 minutes for it to be processed.

For any more information, you can visit the clerk’s website by clicking here or contact them by phone at (973) 285-6161. Make sure to take advantage of this opportunity if you need passport services!