Harmonium Choral Society Holds Auditions for 2023-2024 Season

MORRIS COUNTY — Harmonium Choral Society will hold selective auditions for a limited number of openings in all voice parts for experienced singers with good sight-reading ability for the 2023-2024 concert season. Auditions will be held on select dates between August 26 and September 5 at Grace Church in Madison, 4 Madison Avenue at Kings Rd. Click here to learn more and sign up:

Rehearsals for the acclaimed 100-voice chorus begin September 10 and will be held at Grace Church in Madison on Sunday nights. Harmonium schedules three major concerts per season – December, March, and June – as well as a Chamber Singers concert and special appearances throughout the year. This year’s concerts are December 8 at 7:30 pm. and December 10 at 3:00 p.m., at the Presbyterian Church in Morristown; March 9 at 7:30 p.m. and March 10 at 3:00 p.m. at Morristown United Methodist Church and June 1 at 7:30 p.m. and June 2 at 3:00 p.m., also at, Morristown United Methodist Church.

Harmonium concert soloists are usually selected from the chorus’s members, over one-third of whom are professional musicians and/or music educators. Members are also invited to audition for the Harmonium Chamber Singers, a 20-voice ensemble selected from the full Harmonium chorus. This year’s repertoire ranges from Mozart’s Vespers to a world premiere by Dale Trumbore, with works from the Renaissance to the present.

Harmonium Choral Society, based in Morris County, is one of New Jersey’s leading choral arts organizations. The 100-voice choral society, directed by Dr. Anne Matlack of Madison, has been recognized for its eclectic programming, choral excellence, and community spirit, and sponsors commissions and musicianship workshops. Harmonium’s composers-in-residence are Mark Miller and Martin Sedek; the chorus has also commissioned and premiered works by Amanda Harberg, Matthew Harris, Elliot Z. Levine, Dale Trumbore, and many more. The chorus also sponsors an annual High School Student Choral Composition Contest, which celebrates its 27th anniversary in 2024. This innovative program won the prestigious Chorus America Education and Outreach Award.

To learn more about Harmonium click here.