Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Firefighter in Need: Help Rebuild a Hero’s Home

Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — A veteran firefighter, past chief, and life member of Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company recently lost everything in a house fire. He has served his community and protected others for almost forty years and now he finds himself in need. Donald Denise has always been a considerate, hardworking, and thoughtful public servant. Anyone who knows him knows that he is willing to give the shirt off his back to anyone who needs it. He has devoted so much of his life to aiding others and we are thankful for any donations received.

We know we cannot replace the nostalgic memories of the items lost in the fire, but we aim to help rebuild any material possessions.
 
We are asking for help in any way you can and appreciate all donations. Thank you in advance for your generosity.
 
Click here to donate.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
