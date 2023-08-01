Firefighter in Need: Help Rebuild a Hero’s Home

PARSIPPANY — A veteran firefighter, past chief, and life member of Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Company recently lost everything in a house fire. He has served his community and protected others for almost forty years and now he finds himself in need. Donald Denise has always been a considerate, hardworking, and thoughtful public servant. Anyone who knows him knows that he is willing to give the shirt off his back to anyone who needs it. He has devoted so much of his life to aiding others and we are thankful for any donations received.

We know we cannot replace the nostalgic memories of the items lost in the fire, but we aim to help rebuild any material possessions.

We are asking for help in any way you can and appreciate all donations. Thank you in advance for your generosity.