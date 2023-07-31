Get ready, Parsippany! The Food Trucks are returning!

PARSIPPANY — Pack your lawn chair and your hunger as more than 15 food vendors descend on Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, September 19 from 12:00 Noon to 7:00 p.m. This grand event marks the farewell to summer 2023 and supports fundraising efforts for The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Expect not only a smorgasbord of delicious food and live music featuring Naughty Humphrey and Twisted Charm but also a variety of activities! Explore local craft vendors, try your hand at airsoft rifles, bounce on a bungee trampoline, get adorned with a henna tattoo, craft with sand art, and much more!

For attendees aged 21 and above, our bar will serve chilled beer, wine, or hard seltzer.

Entry is set at $6.00 for everyone older than six years. Avoid the lines by getting your FastPass tickets online by clicking here.

This event welcomes pets!

Please note: Bringing outside food, drinks, or coolers is not permitted.