Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Get ready, Parsippany! The Food Trucks are returning!

There was an abundance of activities for the children at the 2nd annual food truck festival
PARSIPPANY — Pack your lawn chair and your hunger as more than 15 food vendors descend on Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday, September 19 from 12:00 Noon to 7:00 p.m. This grand event marks the farewell to summer 2023 and supports fundraising efforts for The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

The festival will feature many local craft vendors

Expect not only a smorgasbord of delicious food and live music featuring Naughty Humphrey and Twisted Charm but also a variety of activities! Explore local craft vendors, try your hand at airsoft rifles, bounce on a bungee trampoline, get adorned with a henna tattoo, craft with sand art, and much more!

Pretty Good Pizza was one of the food vendors at the 2022 Food Truck Festival

For attendees aged 21 and above, our bar will serve chilled beer, wine, or hard seltzer.

Entry is set at $6.00 for everyone older than six years. Avoid the lines by getting your FastPass tickets online by clicking here.

This event welcomes pets!

Please note: Bringing outside food, drinks, or coolers is not permitted.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
