Enhancing Total Knee Replacement with Robotic Technology at Saint Clare’s Health

MORRIS COUNTY — Total joint replacement is one of the most commonly performed elective surgical procedures in the United States. It is also becoming an increasingly popular outpatient procedure nationwide, including at Saint Clare’s Health in Denville.

Orthopedic surgeons and the Saint Clare’s Health medical staff are combining robotic technology with industry-leading knee implants to help surgeons personalize surgical procedures for their patients for better outcomes. This robotic system enables surgeons to use computer and software technology to control and move surgical instruments, allowing for greater precision and flexibility during procedures. Data is collected before and during surgery to inform your surgeon of details related to your unique anatomy that may affect your implant fit. Using this data to make more informed decisions, your surgeon can plan and perform personalized surgery based on your needs.

“At Saint Clare’s Health, we offer the most advanced technology to our patients to ensure faster recovery and better outcomes. Our specially trained surgeons are excited to have this option available to offer to their patients,” stated Brian L. Ulery, Chief Executive Officer of Saint Clare’s Health. “Our patients can receive high-quality compassionate care right in their community.” A precise knee implant fit is critical to the comfort and overall experience following total knee replacement surgery. Benefits can include less pain, reduced scarring, reduced blood loss, and shorter recovery time. For more information on this robotic surgery, click here.