Thursday, July 13, 2023
Local News

Dr. Cynthia Samuel Honored with President’s Recognition Award

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Dr. Cynthia Samuel
PARSIPPANY — Dr. Cynthia Samuel, a Parsippany resident, and Essex County school nurse, was honored with the President’s Recognition Award for service on the National Association of School Nurses Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force at their annual Conference in Orlando, Florida.

She is the mother of Maegan Samuel MPH and David Samuel Esq., both graduates of Parsippany High School.

Dr. Cynthia Samuel

