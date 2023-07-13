PARSIPPANY — Dr. Cynthia Samuel, a Parsippany resident, and Essex County school nurse, was honored with the President’s Recognition Award for service on the National Association of School Nurses Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force at their annual Conference in Orlando, Florida.
She is the mother of Maegan Samuel MPH and David Samuel Esq., both graduates of Parsippany High School.
Dr. Cynthia Samuel Honored with President’s Recognition Award
