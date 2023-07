PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany nutrition site needs volunteers to assist with setup in preparation for food delivery to homebound seniors. They need volunteers Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.



In addition, kitchen help and serving meals are needed on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Contact Carol Stoltz at (862) 219-9125 to get involved.