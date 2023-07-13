Thursday, July 13, 2023
Trespassers on Berlin Road; Attempted to Break-in Home

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Residents of Parsippany, please be aware of the following incident. On Wednesday, July 12, at 5:21 a.m., attempts were made to break into a residence on Berlin Road. The accompanying videos captured by a Blink Camera depict the individuals involved in the act. Those residing nearby, kindly review their camera footage for any additional evidence. It should be noted that the occupants of the targeted home were present and asleep during the incident.

If you possess any information regarding this incident, kindly contact the Parsippany Police Department at (973) 263-4300. Your cooperation in assisting with the investigation is greatly appreciated.

