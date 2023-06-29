Saturday, July 1, 2023
Search Continues for Missing Morristown Teacher Lara Emanuele

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Police have continued their search for Lara Emanuele, 46, who was last seen in New Jersey on June 7
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Roxbury Police Chief Dean Adone offers an update on the search for Lara Emanuele, 46.

Emanuele is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, has red hair, and weighs about 125 pounds.

She worked at the Alexander Hamilton Elementary School in Morristown.

Her car was found in a hotel parking lot near a wildlife preserve about five miles from her home on June 8

Emanuele was reported missing on June 7 after not returning home from work. The ongoing, coordinated search effort includes officers, K-9s, and technical assistance from Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Roxbury Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit, New Jersey State Police K9 Unit, New Jersey Search and Rescue (comprised of law enforcement and trained civilians), Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office K9, Bergen County Sheriff’s Office K9, Pennsylvania Search and Rescue, and the Conservation Police. Operations are weather-permitting.

The search includes officers, multiple K-9s, trained civilians, and technical assistance, such as drones.

Operations have been centered on the Berkshire Valley State Wildlife Management Area and surrounding areas, as Emanuele's vehicle was found on June 8 in the nearby parking lot of a hotel on Howard Boulevard.

The search is in addition to a comprehensive investigation by the MCPO Missing Persons Unit, Roxbury Police Department, and assisting agencies.

The investigation so far has included a review of video surveillance from multiple sources, a review of digital communications, canvassing in several locations, interviews, and other standard procedures. Emanuele's cell phone was found in her abandoned vehicle. Authorities observed Emanuele exit her vehicle in the parking lot alone and depart of her own free will.

Emanuele’s disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there is concern for her well-being. As Emanuele has not been located, the investigation remains open.

This remains a Missing Persons investigation. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office is the lead law enforcement agency and will notify the public if the status of the investigation changes.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office ordinarily does not share details regarding ongoing investigations. While the investigation has not yet concluded, these details are being shared in the interest of transparency as there has been much inquiry related to this case.

Prosecutor Carroll said, “This is a difficult time for Ms. Emanuele’s family and the Roxbury and Alexander Hamilton School communities. Law enforcement has been working diligently to locate Ms. Emanuele, carried out by many law enforcement professionals and trained civilians, so far over a grueling 21 days, in challenging conditions. The officers and volunteers who work tirelessly to find Ms. Emanuele deserve our gratitude.

We know Ms. Emanuele is a special person, evident by the outpouring of support and offers to help this case has generated. Regrettably, her disappearance has also spawned rumors and speculation on social media, spread by people falsely claiming to represent law enforcement.

Out of respect and consideration for Emanuele’s family, there will be no further comment on the details of this investigation.”
Anyone with information regarding Emanuele’s whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to make contact with the Roxbury Police Department at (973) 448-2100 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at (973) 285-2900.

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

