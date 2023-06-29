Search Continues for Missing Morristown Teacher Lara Emanuele

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Roxbury Police Chief Dean Adone offers an update on the search for Lara Emanuele, 46.
Emanuele is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, has red hair, and weighs about 125 pounds.
She worked at the Alexander Hamilton Elementary School in Morristown.
Emanuele was reported missing on June 7 after not returning home from work. The ongoing, coordinated search effort includes officers, K-9s, and technical assistance from Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Roxbury Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Office, New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit, New Jersey State Police K9 Unit, New Jersey Search and Rescue (comprised of law enforcement and trained civilians), Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office K9, Bergen County Sheriff’s Office K9, Pennsylvania Search and Rescue, and the Conservation Police. Operations are weather-permitting.
Operations have been centered on the Berkshire Valley State Wildlife Management Area and surrounding areas, as Emanuele’s vehicle was found on June 8 in the nearby parking lot of a hotel on Howard Boulevard. The search includes officers, multiple K-9s, trained civilians, and technical assistance, such as drones.
The search is in addition to a comprehensive investigation by the MCPO Missing Persons Unit, Roxbury Police Department, and assisting agencies. The investigation so far has included a review of video surveillance from multiple sources, a review of digital communications, canvassing in several locations, interviews, and other standard procedures. Emanuele’s cell phone was found in her abandoned vehicle. Authorities observed Emanuele exit her vehicle in the parking lot alone and depart of her own free will.
Emanuele’s disappearance is not considered suspicious, but there is concern for her well-being. As Emanuele has not been located, the investigation remains open.
Anyone with information regarding Emanuele’s whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to make contact with the Roxbury Police Department at (973) 448-2100 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Missing Persons Unit On-Call Detective through the Morris County Communications Center at (973) 285-2900.